BRIEF-CSP reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* CSP Inc reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Philippine Air to double B77 fleet - Inquirer
Philippine Air to hike capital to $1 bln - Inq uirer
* Blackline announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Herbalife Ltd reaches agreement in principle to form joint venture with China's Tasly Holding Group