Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the country's biggest firm by market capitalisation, expects its second-quarter profit to be "somewhat similar with last quarter's net income" and "better than last year," the BusinessWorld newspaper quoted company Chairman Manuel Pangilinan as saying.

