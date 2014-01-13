Philippine National Bank's non-life insurance unit expects to post losses of between 700 million pesos to 800 million pesos ($15.7 million to $17.9 million) from property damage claims following the string of natural disasters that hit the country last year, Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reports. (link.reuters.com/bax85v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)