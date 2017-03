The Lucio Tan group has committed to take up 60 percent of Philippine National Bank's stock rights offering, supporting its recapitalisation and keeping its controlling interest in the banking unit. (link.reuters.com/pat45v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.8450 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)