Britain's IGas wins approval for shale gas exploration
LONDON, March 22 Britain's IGas has won planning consent from Nottinghamshire County Council to develop a shale gas well site and drill an exploratory well at Tinker Lane, the company said.
Vivant Integrated Generation Corp, a unit of publicly listed Vivant Corp , is acquiring up to 20 percent equity interest in Therma Visayas Inc, a unit of Aboitiz Power Corp, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, based on separate disclosures by Vivant Corp and Aboitiz Power to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The companies, however, did not disclose the investment amount.
* Says a Beijing-based fund management firm bought 15.6 million shares in co via secondary market from March 2 to March 20, raising stake in co to 5 percent from 0 percent
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.