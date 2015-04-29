The SM Group, Ayala Land Inc and San Miguel Corp have bought bid documents for a disputed 18.5 hectare property near the Ortigas business district in Manila, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a government official overseeing the lot sale. (bit.ly/1Jzb7bo)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)