UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The SM Group, Ayala Land Inc and San Miguel Corp have bought bid documents for a disputed 18.5 hectare property near the Ortigas business district in Manila, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a government official overseeing the lot sale. (bit.ly/1Jzb7bo)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources