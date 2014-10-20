BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp says deputy CEO Phil Coffey has decided to retire
* deputy chief executive officer Phil Coffey has decided to retire
The Philippine central bank will cap local banks' lending to the real estate sector at 60 percent of their collateral values, down from the average 80 percent at present, as it tries to head off the formation of a property bubble, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
The move is part of a broad measure of banking reforms to be rolled out in the coming weeks, the report said without citing any source.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
HONG KONG, March 14 Andrea Casati will return to UBS Group AG in mid May as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific equity capital market syndicate, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.