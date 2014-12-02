Newly listed Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp said it would invest an additional $173 million in the second phase of its expansion project in the Philippines, the Manila Times newspaper reported.

The $173 million investment is in addition to the $900 million already invested in the country since February 2011, said Dongjoo Kim, vice president of Phoenix Semiconductor, which is a unit of South Korean firm STS Semiconductor and Telecommunications Co Ltd. (bit.ly/1tFEOKZ)

