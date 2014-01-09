Philippine supermarket chain Puregold Price Club Inc will spend 3 billion pesos ($67 million) to put up at least 25 new stores this year in line with its five-year expansion programme in the country's vibrant retail sector, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)