Puregold Price Club Inc is spending at least 3.5 billion pesos ($78 million) next year for 25 new stores and 50 minimarts as the country's largest retailer increases its presence in the institutional food and small food resellers market, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1DaAnz8)

