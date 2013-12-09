The Transportation department said SM Consortium, the AF Consortium of Ayala Corp, and Metro Pacific Investment Corp and the Comworks and Berjaya consortium satisfied the technical requirements of the 1.72 billion peso ($39 million) automatic fare collection system project, Manila Standard reported.

