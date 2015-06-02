At least three of the Philippines' largest conglomerates -- Ayala Corp, San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp -- have expressed interest in bidding for the 170-billion-peso ($3.82 billion) Bicol Express, or the South Line Railway, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Albay Governor Joey Salceda as saying. (bit.ly/1BES5Zz)

