UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is set to compete with San Miguel Corp for the 170.7 billion peso ($3.7 billion) south line of the North-South Railway Project, the Standard reported, citing PPP Center Executive Director Cosette Canilao.
Metro Pacific became the second company to purchase bid documents for the project after San Miguel Corp, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1NADhnj)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 46.4000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.