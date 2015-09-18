Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is set to compete with San Miguel Corp for the 170.7 billion peso ($3.7 billion) south line of the North-South Railway Project, the Standard reported, citing PPP Center Executive Director Cosette Canilao.

Metro Pacific became the second company to purchase bid documents for the project after San Miguel Corp, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1NADhnj)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 46.4000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)