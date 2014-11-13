Philippine President Benigno Aquino is firm on seeking fresh bids for the $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway project despite warnings that the move could weaken investor confidence in the bidding process for infrastructure deals the government offers, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Last month Aquino announced his inclination to reopen bidding for the country's biggest toll road project, after the disqualified top bidder, San Miguel Corp, appealed against the outcome of last June's tender.

