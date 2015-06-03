South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd is looking at business opportunities in the Philippines, including the possible purchase of a local life insurer, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing industry sources.

Insurance Commissioner Emmanuel Dooc declined to confirm but said he met on Tuesday with a "foreign investor, which I think is dead set establishing a commercial presence in the Philippines," specifically in the life insurance sector. (bit.ly/1GXFVkw)

