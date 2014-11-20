San Miguel Corp will seek fresh bids to build its $1.2 billion Mass Railway Transit Line 7 project, even though it signed a contract with D.M. Consunji Inc and Marubeni Corp of Japan two years ago, the Manila Standard Today said.

San Miguel is proceeding with a public tender to make the process transparent, as Line 7 is a public infrastructure project, the newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying in an interview.

