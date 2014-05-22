Ramon Ang, president and key shareholder of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, may close a deal within this month to buy a substantial stake in the country's No. 2 broadcasting firm, GMA Network Inc, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/daj59v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)