The Department of Public Works and Highways set a minimum bid price of 20.1 billion pesos ($450 million) for the rebidding of the disputed Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project under a shorter single-stage process, Malaya Business Insight reported.

The bid represents the payment to be made by the winning bidder to the government and will be in addition to the $750 million the winner will spend to construct the road.

San Miguel Corp had offered the highest bid of 20.1 billion pesos in the failed bidding process in June. (bit.ly/1yhNyd3)

