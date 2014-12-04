UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Department of Public Works and Highways set a minimum bid price of 20.1 billion pesos ($450 million) for the rebidding of the disputed Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project under a shorter single-stage process, Malaya Business Insight reported.
The bid represents the payment to be made by the winning bidder to the government and will be in addition to the $750 million the winner will spend to construct the road.
San Miguel Corp had offered the highest bid of 20.1 billion pesos in the failed bidding process in June. (bit.ly/1yhNyd3)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.6450 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources