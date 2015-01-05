UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is expected to sign an agreement with the winning operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 this month to build a station near SM North shopping mall, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as saying. (bit.ly/1Kd32Ig)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.