Top lender BDO Unibank Inc and the Rebisco group's banking arm Asia United Bank Corp have expressed interest to acquire Bank of Commerce from conglomerate San Miguel Corp, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing industry sources. (bit.ly/1EBFjf0)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)