San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has raised 15 billion pesos ($334 million) from the sale of seven-year and 10-year bonds, part of which will be used to pay debt maturing next month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

The company, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd of Japan, did not sell the 5 billion pesos worth of bonds set aside for oversubscription, the report said. (link.reuters.com/fuz87v)

($1 = 44.9650 Philippine Pesos)