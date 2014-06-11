San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, expects revenues from its new businesses such as power generation, airline, oil refining and infrastructure to grow 20 percent this year, after a 7 percent rise last year, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying.

