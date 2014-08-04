The Lucio Tan Group has offered San Miguel Corp an initial payment of $372 million to buy out the latter's 49-percent stake in Philippine Airlines, acquired two years ago for $500 million, and then pay an $800 million over a two-year period, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing unnamed sources.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)