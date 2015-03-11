UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given San Miguel Corp the green light to collect fees in the recently opened segment of the 24-billion pesos ($540.78 million) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, the Philippine Star reported, quoting a government official.
TRB Executive Director Edmund Reyes Jr said San Miguel's subsidiary Private Infra Development Corp could start collecting toll for the Carmen-Urdaneta segment of the 88.8-kilometre expressway from March 17. (bit.ly/1EU9thc)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.