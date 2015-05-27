UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
San Miguel Brewery Inc (SMB) is partnering with Kirin Holdings Co Ltd of Japan to introduce new non-alcoholic beverage products in the Philippines in line with its multi-beverage strategy, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company official.
The diversification in non-alcoholic drinks will add 30 percent to revenues in the next five years, San Miguel Corp President Ramon Ang told reporters on the sidelines of a stockholders' meeting of subsidiary SMB. (bit.ly/1etjlFk)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.