San Miguel Brewery Inc (SMB) is partnering with Kirin Holdings Co Ltd of Japan to introduce new non-alcoholic beverage products in the Philippines in line with its multi-beverage strategy, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company official.

The diversification in non-alcoholic drinks will add 30 percent to revenues in the next five years, San Miguel Corp President Ramon Ang told reporters on the sidelines of a stockholders' meeting of subsidiary SMB. (bit.ly/1etjlFk)

