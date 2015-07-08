San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd expects to take a hit after its 15-year-old distribution deal with American brewer Anheuser-Busch, maker of Budweiser expired, BusinessWorld reported, citing a regulatory filing.

The Hong Kong company is a unit of San Miguel Brewery Inc, an unlisted company owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and Kirin Holdings Co of Japan. (bit.ly/1CoodGL)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)