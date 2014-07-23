The San Miguel group is investing 3-4 billion pesos ($69 million to $92 million) to double its flour milling capacity, positioning itself for greater market opportunities with the integration of Southeast Asian economies by 2015, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting group president Ramon Ang.

(bit.ly/1pCMVaM)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.2600 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)