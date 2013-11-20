BRIEF-Misonix enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
Mexican firm Coca-Cola Femsa has acquired a non-alcoholic beverage facility, warehouse and real estate property in a southern Philippine province from San Miguel Corp to increase production capacity, Manila Standard reported on Wednesday.
()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease