Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp expects to remain profitable this year, with a projected rebound of the peso against the U.S. dollar in the last quarter reversing the company's losses in recent months, Manila Standard Today reported.

(link.reuters.com/zun54v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)