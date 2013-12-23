Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will complete the construction of the 23.8 billion peso ($535 million) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway by 2015, or three years ahead of schedule, Malaya Standard Today newspaper reported.

