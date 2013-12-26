Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp expects a one-time gain from the sale of its stake in Manila Electric Co to offset its foreign exchange losses and end the year with a higher net profit, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing San Miguel President Ramon Ang.

