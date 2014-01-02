Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp expects to complete the $300 million upgrade of Caticlan airport by the end of this year, a project that will allow large flights to the world famous Boracay island resort, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/jug75v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)