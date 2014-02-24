UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's beer manufacturing unit, San Miguel Brewery Inc, plans to raise as much as 20 billion pesos ($449 million) from the local bond market to refinance older bonds maturing later this year, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/taz96v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5700 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources