UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has hired five financial institutions to arrange its planned 20 billion peso ($447 million) bond offering this month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
San Miguel Brewery, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , tapped BDO Capital & Investments Corp, HSBC, ING Bank, SB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank for the transaction, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources