BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
Philippine lender Security Bank Corp said it will issue 10-year bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($222 million) in a bid to boost capital, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
Final pricing and offering period of the Tier 2 notes, which are compliant with the Basel III capital framework, would depend on market conditions and the date of central bank approval.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 45.0700 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar