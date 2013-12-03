Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Philippine unit plans to invest 12 billion pesos ($275 million) to build a new import facility on the southern island of Mindanao and upgrade its refinery in Batangas in Luzon, the Philippine Star reported.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: