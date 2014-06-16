Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, has committed to proceed with an upgrade of its Batangas refinery this year, BusinessWorld newspaper quoted Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla as saying.

(link.reuters.com/dag22w)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies)