South Korea's Shinhan Bank is set to open a branch in Manila in the third quarter, the second lender to enter the local market after the Philippine central bank liberalised rules on the entry of foreign institutions, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company statement. (bit.ly/1EDw5iq)

