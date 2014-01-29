SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall owner and operator, will spend some 10 billion pesos ($221 million) to open more leasable spaces at its existing malls to boost its revenue stream, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

