BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC concludes consultation on position limit regime, to implement proposals
March 21 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
Losing bidder SM Investments Corp plans to ask the Philippine government to reconsider its decision to award a contract to unify and upgrade the ticketing system of Manila's elevated railways to another bidder, reiterating alleged disadvantages of the winning offer, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
The Department of Transportation and Communications has awarded the 1.72 billion peso ($38 million) project to the joint venture of Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp .
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
* Says approved raising of share capital [including premium] of the bank upto amount of 8 billion rupees