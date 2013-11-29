The SM Group, one of the Philippines' largest conglomerates, has signed a 54.5 billion peso ($1.25 billion) joint venture agreement with the Pasay City government to reclaim some 300 hectares of land in the Manila Bay area, BusinessWorld newspaper reports. (link.reuters.com/qer94v)

