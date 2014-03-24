MANILA, March 24 SM Investments Corp, the listed holding company of the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy Sr., is aggressively pursuing expansion this year with the roll out of 28 new projects, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/qab87v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)