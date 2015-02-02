Philippines' SM Investments Corp is poised to spend a record 75 to 80 billion pesos ($1.7 billion to $1.8 billion) this year, piggybacking on the strength of consumer spending and prospects for sustained economic growth, BusinessWorld reported, quoting Cora Guidote, the conglomerate's senior vice-president for investor relations. (bit.ly/1Dmjr85)

