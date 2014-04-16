BRIEF-Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
* Calls AGM on April 9 to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk of upto $3 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2mm5IMO) Further company coverage:
The Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc, which claims to be Southeast Asia's biggest property group, will spend 400 billion pesos ($9 billion) between 2014 and 2018 for expansion projects, Malaya Business Insight reported.
March 14 Australian shares barely changed in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as gains for miners, pulled up by rising metal prices, were effectively cancelled out by falls in financial stocks.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.