SM Land, which is part of the Philippines' biggest property development group, SM Prime Holdings, is prepared to shell out at least 54.5 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) to reclaim and develop 300 hectares of land along Manila Bay, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted parent company SM Investments Corp investor relations chief as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)