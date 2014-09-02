Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc plans to spend 100 billion pesos ($2.3 billion) to integrate the development of two reclamation projects with a combined area of 600 hectares to create what it calls the "future city," the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1x3nreN)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5200 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)