BRIEF-Factset acquires Bisam
* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader
SM Prime Holdings Inc is looking to tap the debt market to finance its acquisition of stakes in OCLP Holdings Inc, owners of strategic land bank areas in the Ortigas Business District that include Greenhills Shopping Center, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing SM Prime Chief Finance Officer Jeffrey Lim. (bit.ly/1vr3ZIh)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 45.1300 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.