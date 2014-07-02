A Philippine court has turned down the request of SM Prime Holdings Inc, the country's largest property group, for a temporary restraining order over the location of a railway common station in Quezon City, in a dispute that pits it against rival Ayala Land Inc, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(bit.ly/1xdPZyR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)