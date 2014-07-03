SM Group , one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, is looking to set up local outlets of Alfamart, the Indonesia's largest chain of convenience stores, Malaya Business Insight quoted an official of the Philippine Franchise Association as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)