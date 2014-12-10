BRIEF-China Merchants China Direct Investment disposes shares in Industruial Bank
March 16 China Merchants China Direct Investment Ltd
SM Prime Holdings Inc has bagged a contract to reclaim and develop a 300-hectare area in Manila Bay under Parañaque City's jurisdiction for 50.19 billion pesos ($1.13 billion), the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a notice of award from the city's Public-Private Partnership Selection Committee.
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said expressions of interest to match SM Prime's proposal submitted late last month by GT Capital Holdings Inc and Ayala Land Inc did not comply with the requirements of the bid bulletin published on Nov. 23. (bit.ly/1saVKiI)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
March 16 China Merchants China Direct Investment Ltd
* Entered into loan agreement with Wealth Box whereby Phipnic agreed to grant to Wealth Box a loan for sum of HK$75.5 million
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank are in the final stages of agreeing to integrate operations, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, in another move that would consolidate regional lenders as the nation's population shrinks.